Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2017) - Sienna Resources Inc (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) wishes to announce that the company is planning to commence operations on its lithium claims in Nevada. These claims lie directly inside of Pure Energy Minerals Limited's Clayton Valley Lithium Deposit.

Jason Gigliotti, President states "Lithium has regained its presence as one of the most talked about sectors in the market. With the significant growth in EV's and the battery metals focus globally, we feel it would be a perfect time to start up operations on our "Clayton Valley Deep Basin Lithium Brine Project" that lies inside of Pure's Project. This prospect is located within the deepest sections of the only lithium brine deposit in production at this time. Pure, who signed a lithium Supply Agreement (Sept 16, 2015) with Telsa Inc (TSLA) has made good progress on their deposit and we are very optimistic about our project as well."

