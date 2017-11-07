Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2017) - Jaxon Mining Inc. (TSXV: JAX) (Frankfurt: OU31) is pleased to announce that drill crews at the Hazelton Project completed vertical drill hole number one (DDH-1) to a depth of 170 metres and have re-located 270 metres along trend to the second drill pad for holes two and three. These three holes are testing a large 2D-IP high chargeability anomaly coincident with soil geochemistry anomalies at the southeastern edge of the Max Target. This anomaly, called the Hamblin Zone, is interpreted to be 300 metres long and 80 metres in vertical thickness.

A total of 13 holes for 2,000 metres are planned for this Phase 1 Program, covering a number of zones like the Hamblin. Jaxon intends to complete fieldwork and submissions to the lab for assay by the end of November 2017.

Jason Cubitt, Jaxon's President and CEO, commented: "We're thrilled to get our phase 1 drill program started before year-end at the Max Target and I want to take the opportunity once again to congratulate our team and all of our contractors for the excellent work they've done mobilizing for this effort."

This news release has been reviewed by Derrick Strickland, P.Geo. (a qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, standards and disclosure for mineral projects.)

About Jaxon

Jaxon is a precious and base metals exploration company with a regional focus on Western Canada. The company is currently focused on advancing its Hazelton Project in north-central British Columbia and the More Creek Project (consolidating the Wishbone and Foremore properties) in BC's Golden Triangle.

