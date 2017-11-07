Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SYGNIS AG / Preliminary
announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SYGNIS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports
and quarterly/interim statements
2017-11-07 / 10:50
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
SYGNIS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed:
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of
disclosure / German: November 08, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:
November 08, 2017 German: http://www.sygnis.com/geschaeftsjahr-2017/?lang=de
English: http://www.sygnis.com/financial-year-2017/
2017-11-07 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SYGNIS AG
Waldhofer Str. 102
69123 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.sygnis.com
End of News DGAP News Service
625897 2017-11-07
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 07, 2017 04:50 ET (09:50 GMT)
