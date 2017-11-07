Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.



DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SYGNIS AG / Preliminary

announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

SYGNIS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports

and quarterly/interim statements



2017-11-07 / 10:50

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and

quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group

AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



SYGNIS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed:



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of

disclosure / German: November 08, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:

November 08, 2017 German: http://www.sygnis.com/geschaeftsjahr-2017/?lang=de

English: http://www.sygnis.com/financial-year-2017/



2017-11-07 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,

Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English

Company: SYGNIS AG

Waldhofer Str. 102

69123 Heidelberg

Germany

Internet: www.sygnis.com



End of News DGAP News Service



625897 2017-11-07



(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 07, 2017 04:50 ET (09:50 GMT)