Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2017-11-07 / 11:04 *Leipzig / Bad Homburg, Nov 7, 2017* - The closed public-sector AIF publity Performance Fund Nr. 6 has sold a modern office property in Bad Homburg (Frankurt am Main area) after a 20 month holding period. The property, offering roughly 7,300 square and on a long term lease to its main tenant Deutsche Bahn AG, was the 557th property of the pubity AG portfolio. The prestigious property was completely renovated in 2014/15 and brought up to the latest technical standards. The property is located in the southern part of Bad Homburg, offering excellent access to the Frankfurt am Main area. "In recent years we have taken advantage of numerous real estate investment opportunities in Bad Homburg for our investors. After a short holding period and intensive management, this is the ideal time to realise sales profits for our investors. The location benefits in particular from the rising prices of comparable office properties in Frankfurt, " summarizes Thomas Olek, CEO of publity AG. The law firm CMS Hasche Sigle was responsible for the comprehensive legal supervision of the transaction. *Press Contact:* Finanzpresse und Investor Relations: edicto GmbH Axel Mühlhaus/ Peggy Kropmanns Telefon: +49 69 905505-52 E-Mail: publity@edicto.de *About publity* publity AG is an asset manager specialised in German office real estate. The company covers a broad value chain from acquisition to development through to the sale of real estate and has a track record of several hundred successful transactions. publity is characterised by a strong network in the real estate sector as well as by the work out departments of financial institutions, has very good access to investment resources and conducts transactions quickly with a highly efficient process with proven partners. As a co-investor, publity is, to a limited extent, involved in joint venture transactions. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded on the exchange segment Scale of the German stock exchange. End of Media Release Issuer: publity AG Key word(s): Real estate 2017-11-07 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: publity AG Landsteinerstr. 6 04103 Leipzig Germany Phone: 0341 26178710 Fax: 0341 2617832 E-mail: info@publity.de Internet: www.publity.de ISIN: DE0006972508 WKN: 697250 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Scale) in Frankfurt End of News DGAP Media 625911 2017-11-07

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 07, 2017 05:04 ET (10:04 GMT)