

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were lackluster on Tuesday even as banks gained ground on growth optimism after ECB President Mario Draghi said there is little evidence that negative rates are undermining banking profitability.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was marginally higher at 396.70 in late opening deals after rising 0.1 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was rising 0.1 percent while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were marginally lower.



French lender Credit Agricole rallied 1.4 percent after it agreed to buy Italy's wealth-management specialist Banca Leonardo SpA for an undisclosed amount.



Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas and HSBC Holdings were up between 0.3 percent and 0.8 percent.



Mining stocks were also broadly higher, with Anglo American and Antofagasta rising over 1 percent each.



Imperial Brands rallied 2.6 percent after the tobacco group reported an increase in annual revenues on the back of favorable currency movements.



Fevertree shares soared 10 percent after the fizzy mixer drinks maker said it expects full-year results to be 'materially ahead' of current market expectations.



Swiss staffing firm Adecco Group fell 1.9 percent on disappointing third-quarter earnings.



Spanish utility Iberdrola lost 2 percent after its core profit for the first nine months of the year declined 5 percent.



Associated British Foods tumbled 3.3 percent in London despite the company reporting a surge in full-year profit.



German automaker BMW gave up 2.5 percent after posting lower Q3 profit due to higher expenses for research and development.



In economic releases, German industrial output fell 1.6 percent month-on-month in September, in contrast to August's 2.6 percent increase, official data showed today. Economists forecast production to drop 0.8 percent.



Separately, the latest report from the British Retail Consortium showed that U.K. retail sales fell the most in seven months in October.



Eurozone retail sales figures for September topped forecasts.



