Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank AB (publ) / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Nordea Bank AB (publ): NORDEA ANNOUNCES CONSENT SOLICITATIONS 2017-11-07 / 11:21 *THIS NOTICE RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014. * *THE DISTRIBUTION OF THE ANNOUNCEMENT IN CERTAIN JURISDICTIONS MAY BE RESTRICTED BY LAW, AND PERSONS INTO WHOSE POSSESSION THIS ANNOUNCEMENT COMES ARE REQUESTED TO INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT, AND TO OBSERVE, ANY SUCH RESTRICTIONS.* *7 November 2017* *NORDEA ANNOUNCES CONSENT SOLICITATIONS* *NORDEA BANK AB (PUBL)* _(Incorporated with limited liability in the Kingdom of Sweden)_ *announces invitations to holders of its outstanding notes listed in the table below* *(each a "Series" and, together, the "Notes")* to consent to (i) certain modifications of the terms and conditions (the "*Condition**s*") of the relevant Series and related documents in connection with the proposed re-domiciliation of the Issuer from Sweden to Finland, and (ii) certain other modifications of the Conditions, by approving a resolution of the holders of such Series (a "*Resolution*"), all as further described in the consent solicitation memorandum dated 7 November 2017 prepared by the Issuer (the "*Consent Solicitation Memorandum*" and each such invitation in respect of a Series, a "*Consent Solicitatio**n*"). Capitalised terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined shall have the meanings given to them in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum. *Consent Fee *Principal (as a amount percenta held by ge of the Issuer the *Outstanding (or its principa principal affiliates l *ISIN* *CUSIP* *Description* amount[1]* )[2]* amount)* *EMTN Notes* XS0497179035 N/A EUR EUR1,000,000 EUR2,900,0 0.20% 1,000,000,000 ,000 00 4.50 per cent. Dated Subordinated Notes due 26 March 2020 XS0544654162 N/A EUR EUR750,000,0 EUR175,000 0.20% 750,000,000 00 4.00 per cent. Dated Subordinated Notes due 29 March 2021 XS1292434146 N/A SEK SEK1,700,000 SEK5,000,0 0.20% 1,700,000,000 ,000 00 Dated Subordinated Floating Rate Notes due September 2025 (current coupon: STIBOR plus 1.50 per cent.) XS1292433767 N/A SEK SEK2,300,000 SEK0 0.20% 2,300,000,000 ,000 Dated Subordinated Fixed Rate Reset Notes due September 2025 (current coupon: 1.935 per cent.) XS1299769858 N/A JPY JPY15,000,00 JPY0 0.20% 15,000,000,00 0,000 0 1.160 per cent. Fixed Rate Subordinated Notes due 6 October 2025 XS1317439559 N/A EUR EUR750,000,0 EUR968,000 0.20% 750,000,000 00 Dated Subordinated Fixed Rate Reset Notes due November 2025 (current coupon: 1.875 per cent.) XS1486520403 N/A EUR EUR1,000,000 EUR1,802,0 0.20% 1,000,000,000 ,000 00 Dated Subordinated Fixed Rate Reset Notes due September 2026 (current coupon: 1.000 per cent.) *GMTN Notes* Regulation Regulation U.S.$1,000,00 U.S.$1,000,0 U.S.$2,931 0.20% S: S: 0,000 5.50% 00,000 ,000 US65557DAM39 65557DAM3 Perpetual Non-Call Rule 144A: Rule 144A: September US65557CAM55 65557CAM5 2019 Additional Tier 1 Notes Regulation Regulation U.S.$500,000, U.S.$500,000 U.S.$0 0.20% S: S: 000 6.125% ,000 US65557DAL55 65557DAL5 Perpetual Non-Call Rule 144A: Rule 144A: September US65557CAN39 65557CAN3 2024 Additional Tier 1 Notes XS1202090947 N/A U.S.$550,000, U.S.$550,000 U.S.$4,310 0.20% 000 Perpetual ,000 ,000 Non-Call September 2021 Additional Tier 1 Notes (current coupon: 5.250%) XS1202091325 N/A SEK SEK SEK40,000, 0.20% 2,250,000,000 2,250,000,00 000 Perpetual 0 Non-Call March 2020 Additional Tier 1 Notes (current coupon: STIBOR plus 3.10 per cent.) XS1202091671 N/A NOK NOK NOK0 0.20% 1,250,000,000 1,250,000,00 Perpetual 0 Non-Call March 2020 Additional Tier 1 Notes (current coupon: NIBOR plus 3.10 per cent.) *Background to the Proposed Amendments* On 6 September 2017, the Board of Directors of Nordea decided to initiate a re-domiciliation of the Issuer (the parent company of the Nordea Group) from Sweden to Finland. This decision was based on the Nordea Group's unique pan-Nordic and international structure, which means that the existing national regulatory frameworks do not fully accommodate the Nordea Group's operating model and recent strategic developments. Nordea expects that domiciling the parent company of the Nordea Group in a country that is participating in the EU's banking union will mean that Nordea will be subject to a similar regulatory framework as its European peers, with a greater consistency of the application of laws and regulations and, therefore, more of a level playing field. The re-domiciliation of the parent company of the Nordea Group to Finland is intended to be carried out as a cross-border reverse merger by way of absorption, through which Nordea Bank AB (publ) (for the purposes of the discussion under this section "_Background to the Proposed Amendments_", "*Nordea Sweden*") will be merged into a newly established Finnish subsidiary, Nordea Holding Abp ("*Nordea Finland*") (the "*Merger*"). Upon the completion of the proposed Merger, Nordea Finland will become the new parent company of the Nordea Group and the Nordea Group's registered office will be transferred to Helsinki, Finland. On 25 October 2017, the Boards of Directors of Nordea Sweden and Nordea Finland executed a merger plan that sets out the terms and conditions and related procedures for the proposed Merger (the "*Merger* *Plan*"). The Merger Plan is available for inspection by the Noteholders at https://www.nordea.com/en/about-nordea/corporate-governance/legal-structure/ nordeas-re-domicilation. Upon the completion of the proposed Merger, the assets and liabilities of Nordea Sweden will by operation of law transfer to Nordea Finland by way of universal succession in accordance with relevant Finnish and Swedish corporate law. As a result, all assets, liabilities, rights, obligations and contractual relationships of Nordea Sweden (including, without limitation, in relation to or pursuant to the Notes) will be assumed by Nordea Finland without any further action required under Finnish and Swedish corporate law to effect the transfer. Nordea is proactively undertaking the Consent Solicitations to make certain technical amendments to the terms and conditions of the Notes to ensure that these reflect the re-domiciliation from Sweden to Finland. The proposed amendments include updates to definitions such as the relevant prudential regulator, applicable banking regulations, and relevant jurisdiction for prudential and tax purposes as well as technical changes to the governing law and subordination provisions and the events of default relating to winding-up proceedings, in order to reflect the new jurisdiction. Nordea is undertaking the Consent Solicitations prior to the re-domiciliation to ensure that unforeseen legal issues are not encountered

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 07, 2017 05:21 ET (10:21 GMT)