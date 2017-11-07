

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Sina Corporation (SINA) announced earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $57.67 million, or $0.77 per share. This was up from $43.71 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 61.8% to $440.54 million. This was up from $272.27 million last year.



Sina Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $57.67 Mln. vs. $43.71 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 31.9% -EPS (Q3): $0.77 vs. $0.56 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 37.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.56 -Revenue (Q3): $440.54 Mln vs. $272.27 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 61.8%



