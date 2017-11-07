Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: RWE Aktiengesellschaft /
Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of
quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017-11-07 / 11:29
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
RWE Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed:
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of
disclosure / German: November 14, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:
November 14, 2017 German:
http://www.rwe.com/rwe-zwischenmitteilung-Q1-Q3-2017.pdf English:
http://www.rwe.com/rwe-interim-statement-Q1-Q3-2017.pdf
Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
Huyssenallee 2
45128 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com
