2017-11-07 / 11:29

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of

disclosure / German: November 14, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:

November 14, 2017 German:

http://www.rwe.com/rwe-zwischenmitteilung-Q1-Q3-2017.pdf English:

http://www.rwe.com/rwe-interim-statement-Q1-Q3-2017.pdf



Language: English

Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft

Huyssenallee 2

45128 Essen

Germany

Internet: www.rwe.com



