NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - November 07, 2017) - The Piacente Group, Inc. (TPG), a full-service, multinational investor relations consulting firm, today announced that Jean Young has joined TPG. Leveraging her 18 years of IR experience, Jean will be responsible for leading TPG's market intelligence efforts and implementing comprehensive IR programs.

"Jean brings TPG significant experience placing C-suite executives in front of appropriate investors and analysts, as well as creating and executing IR programs for diverse domestic and international companies," said Brandi Piacente, President and founder of TPG. "We are delighted to add Jean to our team of talented IR practitioners whose expertise enables TPG to provide our clients with best-in-class IR programs. Client service remains our leading priority and we will continue to add seasoned professionals that enhance our team of experts to support our growing client base."

Prior to joining TPG, Jean was Royal Dutch Shell's Manager of Retail Investor Relations for North America for 10 years where she led roadshows, conferences and large-scale investor/analyst field trips. Jean also worked on many cross-functional teams at Shell involving socially responsible investors and acquisitions. She was previously the Director of Investor Relations at Canon USA Inc. where she was responsible for the development, implementation and management of Canon's comprehensive, global strategic investor relations program. During her tenure at Canon, the team won the IR Magazine award for "Best IR by an Asia-Pacific Company in the US Market." Jean previously served on FRB/BSMG Worldwide's market intelligence team where she targeted portfolio managers and analysts resulting in sell-side coverage initiation and increased stock ownership.

Jean holds an MBA in finance from Fordham University Graduate School of Business in New York, and a bachelor's degree in English and communications from the State University of New York.

About The Piacente Group

TPG is a full-service investor relations and financial communications consulting firm with offices in New York, California, Beijing and Shanghai. Representing a balanced portfolio of U.S.-- and China-based companies, TPG develops and implements strategic programs focused on broadening investment community sponsorship through best practice execution. Value-driven communications, proactive and continuous outreach to Wall Street, targeted media relations and innovative social media methodologies work in concert to market TPG clients' securities before optimal investment audiences.

