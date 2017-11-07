UK Hotel Bookings Rise 29 Percent in 2017 as Major Source Markets Continue to Increase Demand

Tourico Holidays, one of the world's fastest growing wholesale travel brokerage companies, today shared data reporting a 29 percent increase in hotel bookings to the United Kingdom in 2017, compared to the same time last year. Tourico contracts with nearly 2,000 United Kingdom hotels, making more than 50,000 rooms per night available to travel distributors around the world.

The encouraging growth in inbound bookings can, in part, be attributed to the United Kingdom's most consistent source markets. Based on Tourico's latest hotel booking report, the United States increased its year-over-year bookings to the UK by 11 percent, while Canada increased its bookings by 35 percent. South America increased its bookings by 38 percent in 2017 and the Middle East market increased by 22 percent. Asia-Pacific travelers continue to seek out UK travel products as well, increasing bookings by 31 percent overall with China up 69 percent and Australia up 28 percent.

As the pound remains relatively weak, Europeans, in particular, are flooding to the United Kingdom, with an increase of 52 percent compared to 2016 Tourico bookings. Specifically, Scandinavia has increased its hotel demand by 17 percent, while Spain jumped 49 percent. Tourico's data also revealed that domestic hotel bookings or "staycations" within the UK have risen by 21 percent year-over-year.

"There are undoubtedly some challenges both present and future with the viability of the UK hotel market, including a lingering fear of terrorism, higher food costs, and growing competition in neighboring countries but despite all of that, the region continues to prosper," said Mark Redmond, Vice President of the European Region for Tourico Holidays. "All of the major source markets continue to view the United Kingdom as a top tourist destination and now, more than ever, is the perfect time to diversify the demand and begin encouraging other markets to book UK travel product."

Tourico Holidays will be exhibiting its comprehensive lineup of travel offerings including hotels, cruises, car rentals, vacation homes, activities and transfers at WTM London from November 6-8. To speak with a Tourico Holidays representative at WTM London, please visit Booth GV100, shared with Hotelbeds Group

About Tourico Holidays

Tourico Holidays, a business unit within Hotelbeds Group, is a leading global travel distributor that contracts directly with travel providers, such as hotels, flights, cruise lines, attractions, car rentals, vacation homes and more. Tourico works on a high-volume, wholesale model to broker this inventory to over 2,500 clients in 95 countries using proprietary technology. For more information please visit: www.TouricoHolidays.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171107005285/en/

Contacts:

Tailwind PR

Pete Bahrenburg, 802-497-1932

pete@tailwindpr.com