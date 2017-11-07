Marken Launches New App For Clinical Patients

New Marken Viseo Smartphone App Allows Patients to Track their Home Deliveries

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, North Carolina, Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Marken introduced the launch of a new online tool, Marken Viseo, which will allow patients to track their home deliveries of clinical trial materials and the pickup of their biological specimens via their mobile device or personal computer.

With a simple click, patients can view real time updates on the driver's name, arrival time window, shipment number, and address at which the driver will stop. Patients can follow the driver's progress right up to their front door, with a clear view of exactly where the driver is and the projected arrival time, even taking traffic conditions into account. A photo of the driver shows exactly who will ring the doorbell with the Marken delivery or pickup. The on-screen rating option after delivery provides direct and immediate feedback on the service and experience of the patient.

Real time driver traceability can translate into improved patient expectations and confidence with Direct to Patient or Direct from Patient services. More deliveries can be performed on the first attempt with fewer reschedules or delays. All driver arrivals, activity and history are viewable through Maestro for the Marken teams overseeing the trial. Marken introduced the product and its features at the CPhI Worldwide conference in Frankfurt last week. CPhI is an annual event which brings together 45,000 pharma industry professionalsfrom150+ countries.

Wes Wheeler, Chief Executive Officer, commented on the launch of Marken Viseo, "Client reception to the new smartphone application has been extremely positive. The improved transparency, efficiency, productivity and patient confidence which comes with this new product will be a win for our clinical research clients and their patients. We expect patient recruitment, retention and compliance to improve as more clinical trials are conducted at the patient's home. Our new smartphone Marken Viseo app is another step in our development of direct to patient services and we look forward to demonstrating its utility to our clients."

More information about Marken Viseo can be viewed at www.marken.com. Click Here to Learn More about Marken Viseo

About Marken

Marken is a wholly owned subsidiary of UPS. Marken is the only patient-centric supply chain organization 100% dedicated to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. Marken maintains the leading position for Direct to Patient services and biological sample shipments and offers a state-of-the-art GMP-compliant depot network and logistic hubs in 46 locations worldwide for clinical trial material storage and distribution. Marken's more than 800 staff members manage 50,000 drug and biological shipments every month at all temperature ranges in more than 150 countries. Additional services such as biological kit production, ancillary material sourcing, storage and distribution, shipment lane verification and qualifications, as well as GDP, regulatory and compliance consultancy add to Marken's unique position in the pharma and logistics industry.

