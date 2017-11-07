Jaguar Mining Reports Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results; Reports Increasing Operating and Free Cash Flow

TSX: JAG

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2017 /CNW/ -Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG) today announced details of the Company's financial and operating results for the third quarter ended

September 30, 2017 ("Q3 2017"). Complete Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on SEDAR and on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com. All figures are in US dollars, unless otherwise expressed.

Q3 2017 Financial Highlights

Focused efforts on delivering the highest profitable ounce production and company-wide expense reduction programs, despite strong Brazilian currency, have resulted in decreasing cash operating costs ("COC") to $809 per ounce sold, a 6% reduction compared to $857 in Q2 2017 and a 12% reduction compared to $924 in Q1 2017.





per ounce sold, a 6% reduction compared to in Q2 2017 and a 12% reduction compared to in Q1 2017. All in sustaining costs ("AISC") decreased 7% to $1,169 per ounce sold compared to $1,262 per in Q2 2017, up compared to $1,011 during Q3 2016, reflecting increased exploration drilling programs in 2017.





per ounce sold compared to per in Q2 2017, up compared to during Q3 2016, reflecting increased exploration drilling programs in 2017. Significantly increased operating cash flow quarter over quarter, to $7.5 million compared with $0.2 million in Q2 2017, but was lower compared with $9.4 million in Q3 2016 mainly due to lower production.





compared with in Q2 2017, but was lower compared with in Q3 2016 mainly due to lower production. Sustaining capital expenditures of $4.6 million and total capital expenditures of $5.8 for Q3 2017, compared with $6.4 and $7.5 million respectively in Q3 2016. Total capital expenditures of $18.6 million year-to-date to the end of Q3 2017.





and total capital expenditures of for Q3 2017, compared with and respectively in Q3 2016. Total capital expenditures of year-to-date to the end of Q3 2017. Free cash flow turns positive for first time in 2017 with $2.2 million in Q3 2017, based on operating cash flow less sustaining capital expenditures, compared to $2.9 million in Q3 2016.





in Q3 2017, based on operating cash flow less sustaining capital expenditures, compared to in Q3 2016. Net loss of ( $7.7 million ), or ($0.02) per share reflecting the impact of non-cash adjustments, primarily the impairment write-down on the sale of Jaguar's non-core asset, Gurupi Project, and changes in some legal and tax provisions; this compares to net loss of ( $31.6 million ), or ($0.22) per share for Q3 2016.





), or per share reflecting the impact of non-cash adjustments, primarily the impairment write-down on the sale of Jaguar's non-core asset, Gurupi Project, and changes in some legal and tax provisions; this compares to net loss of ( ), or per share for Q3 2016. Ended the quarter with a strong cash balance of $19.2 million and stable adjusted working capital. Initial $2 million instalment received from Avanco for the Gurupi Project's Accelerated Earn-in Agreement was used to make an additional $2 million payment towards reducing higher cost Brazilian bank debt.

Rodney Lamond, President and CEO of Jaguar, commented: "We continued to see improving performance throughout Q3 2017 with a focus on generating the highest level of operating cash flow in 2017, through profitable ounce production. Increased operating cash flow of $7.5 million in the third quarter allowed the company to continue to invest in sustaining capital, as committed, priority growth exploration programs and pay down debt. Cost reduction initiatives combined with strong production results from Pilar contributed to significantly improved consolidated cash costs of $809 per ounce sold compared to the first half of 2017 of $895. In particular, Pilar and Roca Grande reduced cash costs 22% and 17%, respectively, in Q3 2017 compared to Q2 2017."

"As of the end of Q3 2017, we have invested total capital of approximately $19 million year to-date 2017, with $15.2 million invested in sustaining expenditures and exploration drilling that has yielded significantly positive results. Recent drill results at Pilar are extremely encouraging and we are becoming increasingly confident in the resource upside at Pilar which we expect to report with a mineral resource update in early 2018."

"We ended the quarter with a solid cash balance of $19.2 million and repaid $5.2 million on our credit facilities which included an additional $2 million of proceeds from an initial instalment of the Accelerated Earn-in Agreement signed for the Gurupi Project. Moving forward, our first priority will be to deliver profitable ounce production and generate higher operating cash flow that can be redeployed towards higher priority near-mine sustaining and growth exploration projects, and paying down debt."

Corporate and Strategic Updates

The Company continues to advance several initiatives towards executing its growth strategy to become an annual 200,000 ounce gold producer, while also continuing to restore and grow the production profile at Turmalina from its historic levels during 2016.





Key growth exploration drilling programs completed to date at Pilar and Turmalina have generated excellent results are expected to support the sustainability of the core assets for future production. Pilar's recent strong performance and increased gold production demonstrates that the investments made over the last 12 months, to access the new higher-grade mining fronts from the BF II orebody, were necessary to drive increased production and also a key component of the Company's growth Strategy. The ounce per vertical meter profile at Pilar is very encouraging and has reached over 2,000 ounces per vertical meter.





The Company is currently exploring options and solutions to an operating agreement as a first step effort to resume operations at the Paciência gold mine. Paciência mine produced 66,671 oz and 59,287 oz in 2009 and 2010 respectively before being placed on care and maintenance in Q3 2012. Once an acceptable solution is found for the operating agreement, the company will begin a growth exploration drilling program to explore the down plunge extension of the main deposits near the mine.





The Company is also conducting reviews at the Roca Grande Gold Mine in an effort to solve the complex issues due to a perched water table at the RG2 orebody. This orebody has delineated over 500,000 ounces in Mineral Resources but was abandoned in 2010 due to the water issues. The sizable mineral resource was the reason the Caeté Plant was built and expanded in 2010.





The company continues to advance the two key growth exploration programs at Pilar and Turmalina. Deep drilling at Pilar has successfully confirmed (announced on September 20, 2017 ) the down plunge extension of the main BFII and BF ore bodies. There are three growth exploration diamond drills working at Turmalina drilling the down plunge extensions to Orebody A and Orebody C and the company anticipates releasing drilling results within the Q4 2017.

Appointment of New Board Director

The Company also announces the appointment of Ben Guenther to its Board of Directors as independent non-executive director. Mr. Guenther is a Mining Engineer with a wide range of management and executive experience and over 40 years in the global mining industry.Mr. Guenther graduated from the Colorado School of Mines. Mr. Guenther's appointment as an independent Board member reflects the Company's commitment to best practices in corporate governance.

Financial and Operating Highlights









($ thousands, except where indicated) For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30,

2017 2016 2017 2016 Financial Data







Revenue $ 26,062 $ 33,618 $ 78,606 $ 90,278 Operating costs 16,116 16,191 53,614 51,657 Depreciation 5,898 9,509 17,271 25,599 Gross profit 4,048 7,918 7,721 13,022

Gross profit (excluding depreciation)1 9,946 17,427 24,992 38,621 Loss on change in fair value of notes payable - 31,672 - 77,616 Net loss (7,664) (31,648) (18,861) (73,515)

Per share ("EPS") (0.02) (0.22) (0.06) (0.60) EBITDA1 (507) (17,802) 3,949 (41,710)

Adjusted EBITDA1,2 6,094 14,394 14,020 30,299

Adjusted EBITDA per share1 0.02 0.10 0.04 0.25 Cash operating costs (per ounce sold)1 809 645 867 713 All-in sustaining costs (per ounce sold)1 1,168 1,011 1,249 1,092 Average realized gold price (per ounce) 1,276 1,328 1,250 1,251 Cash generated from operating activities 7,509 9,353 9,583 29,314 Adjusted operating cash flow1 6,076 11,275 15,002 23,289 Free cash flow1 2,212 2,972 (7,118) 9,055 Free cash flow (per ounce sold)1 108 117 (113) 125 Sustaining capital expenditures1 4,624 6,370 15,233 19,246 Non-sustaining capital expenditures1 1,138 1,152 3,401 2,781 Total capital expenditures 5,763 7,522 18,634 22,027 1Average realized gold price, sustaining and non-sustaining capital expenditures, cash operating costs and all-in sustaining costs,

adjusted operating cash flow, free cash flow, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA per share, and gross profit (excluding

depreciation) are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard definition under IFRS. Refer to the Non-IFRS Financial

Performance Measures section of the MD&A 2Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-cash items such as impairment and write downs. For more details refer to the Non-IFRS

Performance Measures section of the MD&A









For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30,

2017 2016 2017 2016 Operating Data







Gold produced (ounces) 20,781 25,782 62,842 71,201 Gold sold (ounces) 20,422 25,316 62,909 72,167 Primary development (metres) 932 1,353 2,666 4,371 Secondary development (metres) 922 1,182 3,292 3,545 Definition, infill, and exploration drilling (metres) 11,592 6,749 34,525 28,126

Liquidity Position and Working Capital

As at September 30, 2017 , the Company had a cash balance of $19.2M , compared to a cash balance of $20.7 million at June 30, 2017 .





, the Company had a cash balance of , compared to a cash balance of at . During the third quarter, the Company received $2M from Avanco for the first instalment of the Accelerated Earn-in Agreement signed for the Gurupi Project on September 18, 2017 . In addition to the regular repayments of financing obligations of $3.2M during the quarter, the Company used the initial proceeds from the Gurupi Avanco transaction to make an additional debt repayment of $2M for part of the high cost Brazilian debt, thus reducing the future debt servicing.





from Avanco for the first instalment of the Accelerated Earn-in Agreement signed for the Gurupi Project on . In addition to the regular repayments of financing obligations of during the quarter, the Company used the initial proceeds from the Gurupi Avanco transaction to make an additional debt repayment of for part of the high cost Brazilian debt, thus reducing the future debt servicing. Subsequent to the quarter end, the Company closed the sale of the Gurupi transaction with Avanco Resources. On closing the transaction, the Company received an additional $2 million and recorded an impairment (non-cash) write down of $5.1 million on the asset, leading to a net loss for the quarter.





and recorded an impairment (non-cash) write down of on the asset, leading to a net loss for the quarter. Significantly improved working capital quarter over quarter. As September 30, 2017 , working capital was $28.2 million compared to $11.3 million as at December 31, 2016 mainly due to a temporary reclassification of Gurupi asset as Asset Held for Sale as part of current assets. Working capital includes $6.0 million of short term payable loan to Brazilian banks which mature every six months and are expected to continue to be rolled forward. Adjusted Working Capital (excluding the temporary reclassification of Gurupi asset as held for sale) was $6 million . With the closing of the Gurupi earn-in transaction that occurred in Q4 2017, an additional $5-6 million is expected to be added to the Adjusted Working Capital.

Quarterly Operating Summary









Operating Summary Q3 2017 Q3 2016 Q2 2017 Turmalina Pilar Roca Grande Total Turmalina Pilar Roca Grande Total Turmalina Pilar Roca Grande Total Tonnes milled (t) 107,000 88,000 18,000 213,000 128,000 78,000 25,000 231,000 112,000 85,000 19,000 216,000 Average head grade (g/t) 3.10 3.77 2.89 3.36 4.36 3.51 2.12 3.83 3.37 3.16 2.15 3.18 Recovery % 91% 90% 90% 90% 92% 91% 91% 91% 91% 90% 90% 91% Financials

























COC ($/oz) 749 804 1,195 809 528 726 1,249 645 695 1,033 1,439 857

AISC ($/oz)





1,168





1,011





1,262

Realized Gold Price ($/oz)





1,276





1,328





1,266 Gold ounces

























Produced (oz) 9,616 9,674 1,491 20,781 16,304 7,923 1,556 25,783 10,870 7,702 1,197 19,769

Sold (oz) 9,082 9,820 1,520 20,422 15,945 7,821 1,551 25,317 10,815 6,625 1,013 18,453 Development

























Primary (m) 443 471 18 932 605 741 7 1,353 504 218 102 824

Exploration (m) 11 - - 11 - 22 - 22 56 - - 56

Secondary (m) 337 518 67 922 623 284 275 1,182 292 577 120 989 Diamond drilling (m) 8,355 3,237 - 11,592 2,793 2,811 1,145 6,749 4,676 6,206 186 11,068

Q3 2017 Operational Update

Consolidated gold production decreased 19% to 20,781 ounces in Q3 2017 compared to 25,783 ounces in Q3 2016. Consolidated gold production for YTD 2017 was 62,842 ounces compared to 71,202 ounces in the first nine months of 2016.





Pilar production of 9,674 ounces in Q3 2017 compared to 7,923 ounces produced in Q3 2016; production improvements in the later part of the quarter started to reflect the advancing ore development into the higher-grade Orebodies BF II and BF.







Turmalina produced 9,674 ounces in Q3 2017 compared to 16,304 ounces in Q3 2016; however, with the mining issues encountered at level 9 during Q1 and Q2 2017, the Company is completing the review of the upper levels of the mine in Orebody A to identify areas of high-grade blocks that can be recovered. Several areas have already been identified and two mining blocks within these areas are expected to be recovered by year-end.





The Company completed 932 metres and 2,666 metres of primary development during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 , respectively, compared to 1,353 metres and 4,371 metres in the comparative 2016 periods.





, respectively, compared to 1,353 metres and 4,371 metres in the comparative 2016 periods. Ore processed was 212,000 tonnes in Q3 2017 (Q3 2016 - 231,000 tonnes) at an average head grade of 3.36 g/t (Q3 2016 - 3.83 g/t).





In Q3 2017, Turmalina processed 107,000 tonnes (Q3 2016 - 128,000 tonnes) at an average head grade of 3.10 g/t (Q3 2016 - 4.36 g/t). Increasing gold production from Orebody C, while the mining cycle is normalized in Orebody A and until access to lower Orebody C containing higher grades can be established, is expected to continue to impact consolidated grade in the short term.







Caeté plant processed 105,000 tonnes in Q3 2017 (Q3 2016 - 103,000 tonnes) at an average head grade of 3.62 g/t (Q3 2016 - 3.17 g/t).







New record grade at Pilar Gold Mine ("Pilar") of 3.77 g/t Au for the quarter as mining activity increased into the higher-grade BFII ore body, resulting in 9,674 ounces of gold produced in Q3 2017, an increase of 26% quarter over quarter. September gold grade for Pilar was 4.48 g/t Au. The higher average head grade and lower tonnage reduced consolidated Cash Operating Costs ("COC") per ounce sold in Q3 2017.







Increasing grade at Roca Grande Mine ("Roca Grande") of 2.88 g/t Au contributed to gold production of 1,491 ounces, which was 25% higher compared to Q2 2017. Improved performance and operational efficiencies, including optimization of working shifts, resulted in positive operational cash flows for Roca Grande.





Total production for YTD 2017 was 643,000 tonnes (average head grade of 3.35 g/t), as compared to 644,000 tonnes processed in the first nine months of 2016 (average head grade of 3.79 g/t).

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, BSc (Hons) (Economic Geology - UCT), Senior Expert Advisor Geology and Exploration to the Jaguar Mining Management Committee, who is also an employee of Jaguar Mining Inc., and is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects("NI 43-101").

The Iron Quadrangle

The Iron Quadrangle has been an area of mineral exploration dating back to the 16th century. The discovery in 1699-1701 of black gold contaminated with iron and platinum-group metals in the southeastern corner of the Iron Quadrangle gave rise to the name of the town OuroPreto (Black Gold). The Iron Quadrangle contains world-class multi-million-ounce gold deposits such as Morro Velho, Cuiabá and São Bento. Jaguar holds the second largest gold land position in the Iron Quadrangle with just over 25,000 hectares.

About Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims covering an area of approximately 64,000 hectares. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Mining Complex (Pilar and Roca Grande Mines, and Caeté Plant). The Company also owns the Paciência Gold Mine Complex, which has been on care and maintenance since 2012. Additional information is available on the Company's website atwww.jaguarmining.com.

