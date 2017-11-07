iomart Launches Private and Hybrid Cloud-in-a-box, Powered by OnApp

GLASGOW, Scotland, November 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Managed hosting and cloud services provider iomart (AIM: IOM) has partnered with OnApp to launch a new cloud-in-a-box solution for small businesses and enterprise IT departments. The new solution combines OnApp Enterprise private cloud software with Intelhardware to create a turnkey appliance that can be deployed on premises, or hosted by iomart, with self-managed and fully managed options available for each approach.By combining its experience in hosted cloud and managed services, with OnApp's streamlined and intuitive private cloud management software, iomart can deliver private and hybrid cloud that is significantly more cost-effective and easier to manage than other solutions.

The new cloud-in-a-box solution is available now with a unique 'try before you buy' scheme that takes companies from proof-of-concept into production without any additional configuration or migration work. It is designed for companies looking to virtualise and consolidate traditional IT into a more cost-effective integrated appliance; to bring cloud automation and efficiency to their business without requiring an army of technicians; and to simplify the management of workloads across on-premises and hosted cloud infrastructure, using a single, unified cloud platform.

"OnApp is the perfect cloud solution for businesses that don't want to hire an army of certified professionals to build and administer their cloud, or invest in the cost and complexity of running a complete VMware or Azure stack," said Neil Christie, iomart's Commercial Director. "Our new private cloud solution delivers rock-solid virtualisation, automated cloud management, software-defined storage and the robust security and access controls you need, at a fraction of the cost - and we can manage the whole environment for you, in your data centre or ours."

United Hosting , a managed hosting brand within iomart, already uses OnApp. "OnApp provides our customers with cost-effective hosting that's 100 per cent available. The self-healing technology means VM uptime is never interrupted by hardware failure," explained Martin Cole, United Hosting's Sales Director. "It allows us to offer highly available and instantly scalable solutions to our customers. It's the flexibility and ease of use that our customers love."

The wider offering from the whole of the iomart group of companies will allow many more of its customers to benefit. "With its OnApp hosting and managed services experience, iomart is perfectly placed to help companies choose the right mix of managed, unmanaged, hosted and on-premises cloud," said Alistair Wildman, Chief Revenue Officer for OnApp. "OnApp Enterprise is a truly turnkey cloud solution that brings the public cloud experience to the enterprise data centre at a radically different price point - and working with iomart enables companies to take full advantage of whatever mix of on-premises and hosted private cloud works best for their applications and data."

iomart's new cloud solutions are based on Intel2u, 4-node servers with OnApp pre-installed and ready to run. They also include OnApp's global 24x7 support. For hosted private cloud options, iomart offers a choice of eight data centre locations in the UK and a further 19 across Europe, the US, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. iomart provides a range of supporting services to help customers migrate workloads to its private cloud solution, and offers dedicated connectivity between on-premises clouds and its hosted clouds, to create ultra-low latency, hybrid cloud environments.

About iomart Group plc

iomart Group PLC (AIM: IOM) helps organisations maximise the flexibility, cost effectiveness and security of the cloud. From strategy to delivery, our 300+ consultants and solutions architects provide the cloud expertise to transform your business. With a dynamic range of managed cloud services that integrate with the public clouds of AWS and Azure, our agnostic approach delivers solutions tailored to your exact needs. iomart is a long-term supplier to G-Cloud and our infrastructure and cloud and backup services are designed to meet the requirements of the UK public sector. To find out more about our managed cloud services visit www.iomart.com

About OnApp

OnApp is a complete cloud management software platform for service providers and enterprises. The OnApp cloud platform enables hosts, telcos and other service providers to sell the complete range of Infrastructure-as-a-Service products. For enterprises, OnApp provides a turnkey solution for private and hybrid cloud, enabling IT departments to automate infrastructure management, reduce support costs, and simplify provisioning of IT resources to departments and users.

OnApp launched in July 2010. Today more than 3,500 companies in 93 countries run their cloud services on OnApp software. OnApp has 170 staff across the EU, U.S. and Asia-Pacific and is headquartered in London, UK. For more information, visit http://onapp.com or contact press@onapp.com.

