Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar appoints Guenter Schmidmeir to lead account management to strengthen relationships with global terminal operators

Kalmar Business Area, part of Cargotec, appoints Guenter Schmidmeir Senior Vice President, Global Terminal Operators, with effect from 1 November 2017. Guenter will be part of Kalmar's Leadership Team, reporting to Antti Kaunonen, President, Kalmar Business Area. He will lead strategic account management to further strengthen and deepen relationships with the global terminal operators (GTOs) and large regional operators, to offer Kalmar Business Area's family of service, software and equipment consisting of Kalmar, Navis, Bromma and XVELA brands to the customers.

Guenter joins Kalmar Business Area Head Office from Navis, where he has been leading the Europe, Middle-East and Africa (EMEA) region since 2008 as Vice President and General Manager, EMEA. He has 20 years of experience in the port and terminals industry, most of which he has gained at Navis in various positions stationed in London, Antwerp, Dubai, Hamburg and Oakland.

"The importance and market share of the Global Terminal Operators is growing. As the leading supplier in the terminal industry we want to have a more holistic and systematic approach to global customers. Guenter's extensive experience in building strong customer relations and his in depth knowledge of our industry will bring us greater focus on our customers' needs. I want to warmly welcome Guenter to head our activities towards the GTOs," says Antti Kaunonen.

"I want to congratulate Guenter and wish him every success with this exciting new opportunity. Guenter has been a valuable member of the Navis team and I am pleased he will bring his talents into full play for the success of the whole of Kalmar Business Area," says Benoit de la Tour, President, Navis.

"I am very excited to take on this new position within Kalmar Business Area. We see huge potential to grow our business by putting greater emphasis on customer relations and highlighting our complete offering to the global terminal operators. I am confident that they will benefit from leveraging our full offering including service, software and equipment," says Guenter Schmidmeir.

