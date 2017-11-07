Plans by energy regulator Ofgem to increase network charges to households that have residential solar PV installed have been revealed in a move that could affect one million rooftops.

The U.K.'s residential solar sector is facing further cost pressures following the publication of new plans by energy regulator Ofgem to increase network charges for PV households.

The plans are part of a wider overhaul of the U.K.'s electricity network, specifically how it is funded, by 2020. households currently pay an average of around £120 a year towards maintaining the grid. This figures is levied as part of the unit rate that is charged by utilities for electricity that is supplied to homes via the national grid.

In short, homes that buy more power contribute more in upkeep towards the grid. Solar households obviously by less power from the grid because they are able ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...