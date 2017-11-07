Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) have created a solar cell using colloidal quantum dots, which achieved 13.4% conversion efficiency - a new world record for this emerging technology.

Quantum dot solar cells first appeared on NREL's conversion efficiency chart in 2010, when 2.9% efficient solar cells were created. Since then, better understanding of the technology has greatly increased its efficiency.

Thanks to their very small size - generally between 3 and 20nm according to NREL - quantum ...

