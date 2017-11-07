

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's industrial production decreased notably in September, after rising in the previous month, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Tuesday.



Industrial production dropped a seasonally adjusted 4.2 percent month-over-month in September, reversing a 2.9 percent rise in August, which was revised down from a 4.0 percent gain reported earlier.



Production in the chemical industry and oil refineries fell the most by 19.2 percent, followed by pharmaceutical industry with 10.0 percent decline.



On a yearly basis, industrial production advanced 2.3 percent in September.



