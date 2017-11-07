

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Shares of BMW AG(BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) were losing around 2 percent in the morning trading in Germany after the Munich-based luxury carmaker reported Tuesday weak profit in its third quarter, despite a slightly higher revenues and improved sales volume. The company also reduced its forecast for fiscal 2017 automotive revenues, but increased expectations for profit.



Harald Krüger, Chief Executive, said, 'At the same time, we continue to expect higher expenditure in the fourth quarter for key technological and strategic projects as well as the roll-out of the largest model offensive in the history of the BMW Group. Other factors to bear in mind are the politically volatile environment and high upfront expenditure for electric mobility and autonomous driving.'



Looking ahead, BMW said it confident of achieving its projected targets for the current financial year. For the financial year 2017, BMW Group forecasts a slight increase in deliveries to customers by the Automotive segment.



The company now expects a solid increase in Group profit before tax for the year, compared to previous estimate of a slight increase.



The EBIT margin for the Automotive segment in 2017 is forecast to remain within the target range of between 8 and 10 percent.



Meanwhile, BMW now forecasts a slight increase in revenues in the Automotive segment, compared to a solid increase expected earlier.



By 2025, BMW Group intends to offer 25 models across all of its brands, featuring either all-electric propulsion or plug-in hybrid solutions.



In its third quarter, BMW's Group net profit amounted to 1.79 billion euros, down 1.8 percent from 1.82 billion euros last year. Earnings per share dropped to 2.68 euros from 2.75 euros a year ago.



Third-quarter profit before tax fell 5.9 percent to 2.42 billion euros, and EBT margin fell 0.7 percentage points to 10.3 percent from 11.0 percent a year ago. Weak margin in automotive segment was partly offset by improved margin in motorcycles.



At 2.30 billion euros, profit before financial result or EBIT was down 3.2 percent, influenced by significantly higher investments, as well as expenses for research and development.



Group revenues totaled 23.42 billion euros, up 0.3 percent on the previous year's 23.36 billion euros, held down by currency factors.



In the quarter, Automotive revenues dropped 2.4 percent from last year to 21.04 billion euros, while revenues from Motorcycles grew 14 percent and Financial Services revenues improved 4.3 percent.



Deliveries of BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brand vehicles in the third quarter 2017 increased 1.2 percent to 590,415 units from 583,499 units last year. BMW sales volume grew 1.2 percent to 499,467 units and MINI deliveries increased 1.1 percent to 90,180 units. Meanwhile, deliveries of Rolls-Royce fell 18.4 percent to 768 units.



Sales volume of Motorcycles increased 11.7 percent from last year to 39,429 units.



In Germany, BMW shares were trading at 88.08 euros, down 2.10 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX