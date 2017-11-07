Miyuki Nakayama Tokyo Public Relations and Media Liaison Office Sharp Corporation Tel: +81-3-5446-8205 Fax: +81-3-5446-8206

TOKYO, Nov 7, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Sharp Corporation announces the release of the 8C-B60A 8K (60p) professional camcorder, a world's first, integrating capabilities for video shooting and recording, playback, and line output. The 8C-B60A was developed with technical cooperation from Astrodesign, Inc.(4), a company possessing 8K image technologies.Besides the ability to shoot images in high resolution 8K (60p), this camcorder is designed to offer ease of use in shooting and recording and to lessen the burden on the camera operator in the post-recording editing process. The 8C-B60A's image pickup device is a large, Super 35-mm-equivalent CMOS image sensor with 33 million pixels. Compression utilizes a coding method(5) that exerts minimal burden on the CPU, thus enabling efficient 8K (60p)-image editing and approximately 40 minutes of continuous recording (when using the bundled 2-TB SSD pack). Because it allows real-time output of 8K uncompressed images at the same time that recording is taking place, the 8C-B60A can be used for live transmissions as well.With this professional-use camcorder as the entry point to the creation of 8K images, Sharp is striving to disseminate 8K image content in its aim of establishing an 8K ecosystem at the earliest possible date.The 8C-B60A 8K professional camcorder will be on display at the Sharp booth at the International Broadcast Equipment Exhibition 2017 (Inter BEE 2017) at the Makuhari Messe in Mihama, Chiba, Japan from November 15 to 17, 2017.Major Features1. World's first camcorder integrating capabilities for video shooting and recording, playback, and line output for 8K (60p).2. Compatible with 8K (60p) shooting thanks to a large, Super 35-mm-equivalent CMOS image sensor with 33 million pixels.3. Realizes 4:2:2 sampling(6) and 10-bit recording of 8K (60p) images. A compression method that exerts low burden on the CPU makes editing more efficient and allows approximately 40 minutes of continuous recording (when using 2TB SSD pack).4. Real-time output of uncompressed 8K (60P) images can be performed simultaneously with recording (equipped with quad-link 12G-SDI output terminal), making possible live 8K transmissions and replay output after recording.5. Built-in SSD back slot for recording media. Realizes one-person operation at 8K shooting with V-mount battery drive.(1) As of July 2017. (based on Sharp survey)(2) Displays 60 frames per second (progressive).(3) The 8C-B60A requires a commercially available lens, viewfinder, microphone, etc.(4) Business fields: Design, manufacture, and sale of video and still image peripherals and software, HDTV studio peripherals, digital-broadcast-related peripherals, and display measuring instruments; sale of modules and systems related to communication, control, and measurement.(5) Grass Valley HQX Codec(6) One of the standardized methods for sampling digital video signals.