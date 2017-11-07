Miyuki Nakayama Tokyo Public Relations and Media Liaison Office Sharp Corporation Tel: +81-3-5446-8205 Fax: +81-3-5446-8206

TOKYO, Nov 7, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Sharp Corporation and Astrodesign, Inc.(1) will have a joint exhibit at the International Broadcast Equipment Exhibition 2017 (Inter BEE 2017), to be held at the Makuhari Messe in Mihama, Chiba, Japan from November 15 (Wednesday) to 17 (Friday), 2017.Besides highlighting an 8K professional camcorder developed with the technical cooperation of Astrodesign, the joint booth will have an AQUOS 8K 70V-inch 8K-compatible LCD TV for end consumers, medium- to large-sized 8K professional monitors (in 27V-, 70V-, and 85V-inch sizes), as well as Astrodesign products for the creation of 8K content. With the booth showcasing all the products for taking, recording, editing, and displaying 8K content, as well as examples of the many uses of 8K in our lives, visitors will experience firsthand the 8K ecosystem that Sharp is aiming to establish.Also in the booth will be Astrodesign's 8K projector, which will project large 300-inch video in a theater setting.Location of Sharp BoothVideo Production/Broadcast Equipment section (booth 3315, Hall 3)Exhibit Highlights- 8C-B60A 8K professional camcorder (developed jointly by Sharp and Astrodesign)- LC-70X500 AQUOS 8K 70V-inch 8K-compatible LCD TV for end consumers- LV-85001 85V-inch 8K professional LCD monitor- LV-70002 70V-inch 8K professional LCD monitor- 27V-inch 8K professional LCD monitor (reference purposes)(1) Business fields: Design, manufacture, and sales of video and still image peripherals and software, HDTV studio peripherals, digital-broadcast-related peripherals, and display measuring instruments; sales of modules and systems related to communication, control, and measurement.For more information on Inter BEE 2017, visit http://www.inter-bee.com/en/.