Irish Continental Group plc ('ICG' or the 'Company')
Notice of Trading Update
ICG announces that it will issue a Trading Update at 7:00am on Tuesday 14 November 2017. A copy of the update will be posted on the Company's website www.icg.ie.
END
Dublin
7 November 2017
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Irish Continental Group plc via GlobeNewswire
BLP59W1R10
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX