

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - SINA Corp. (SINA), a Chinese online media company, announced Tuesday the final vote count for its 2017 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held in Hong Kong on November 3, 2017, as well as the Company's new initiatives to enhance its board and shareholding structure.



Based on a certified vote count, SINA shareholders have voted to re-elect SINA director, Yichen Zhang.



The two nominees proposed by SINA shareholder Aristeia Capital, L.L.C., Brett Krause and Thomas Manning, were not elected to the Board.



Following the 2017 AGM, the Company's Board of Directors resolved to establish a nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board, comprised of independent directors Yichen Zhang and Yan Wang, to be responsible for matters delegated to the Nominating Committee. Currently, four out of five directors on the Board are independent directors.



The company said it has been exploring possible ways permitted under applicable laws and the Company's articles of association to protect itself from potentially disruptive and value destructive situations in the future.



