sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 1110 ISIN: GB0003052338 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
07.11.2017 | 12:29
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire
London, November 7

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: Declaration of first interim dividend

The Directors of The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc announce that they have declared a first interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2018, of 5.8 pence per ordinary share, payable on 30 November 2017 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 17 November 2017. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 16 November 2017. The Board continues its exercise to rebalance the interim and final dividends, whilst simultaneously at least maintaining the final dividend.

Kelly Nice

for and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

7 November 2017


© 2017 PR Newswire