Michael W. Lamach, chairman and chief executive officer, and David Regnery, executive vice president of the Climate and Industrial segments, of Ingersoll Rand plc (NYSE:IR), a world leader in creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments, will discuss the company's long-term strategy at the 2017 Goldman Sachs Industrials Conference. They will speak at 11 a.m. ET, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, in Boston, Massachusetts.

The live webcast will be accessible on the Ingersoll Rand website at http://investor.ingersollrand.com/events.cfm. An archive of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) advances the quality of life by creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments. Our people and our family of brands including Club Car, Ingersoll Rand, Thermo King and Trane - work together to enhance the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings; transport and protect food and perishables; and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. We are a $13 billion global business committed to a world of sustainable progress and enduring results. For more information, visit www.ingersollrand.com.

