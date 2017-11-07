Flame Resistant Fabric Market to Exceed $6bn by 2024: Global Market Insights, Inc.

OCEAN VIEW, Delaware, November 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The industry analysis report "Flame Resistant Fabrics Market By Product (Inherent, Treated, Hybrid), By End-user (Defense & Public Services, Industrial, Transport), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, China, India, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, South Korea, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, UAE,South Africa), Application Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2017 - 2024." Global Flame Resistant Fabric Market size will likely cross USD 6 billion by 2024; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

Increasing demand for flame resistant fabric owing to government stringent regulation controlling and maintaining safety at workplace for labors will propel market growth. Greater participation of industries for maintaining safe working environment and growing social responsibility among employees regarding safety is propelling the demand for flame resistant fabric.

In 2016, Asia Pacific has become of the leading region due to increasing industrialization in emerging countries which will positively affect the market. Increasing automobile, construction, oil & gas industries in the emerging countries, owing to government investment initiative in these sectors will positively influence the growth of global flame resistant fabric market over the coming years.

Rising cost of R&D for developing advance technologies is hindering market growth over the forecast period. Further variation in raw material prices and increase in prices of woven and silk material is likely to restrain the market growth.

Hybrid product segment will grow at a CAGR of around 6% over the coming years. This segment is rapidly growing in end-user industry due to its light weight and cost-efficient properties. It is manufactured by different fibers like carbon fiber and aramid yarns. Moreover, inherent segment is likely to grow in term of volume owing to its durable properties and wide application in end-user industries.

Browse key industry insights spread across 280 pages with 307 market data tables & 26 figures & charts from the report, "Flame Resistant Fabrics Market Share & Forecast, 2017 - 2024" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/flame-resistant-fabrics-market

Transportation sector is growing with a CAGR of around 6.5% and is likely to increase owing to government investment initiative and foreign investment in construction of better railways, metro and road network in emerging countries. Other than this industrial segment is also growing in term of volume due to increasing industrialization and urbanization in Asia Pacific and Africa.

Asia Pacific region holds a potential market share in 2016 and is set to surpass USD 1.5 billion by the end of forecast timeframe. Rising investments by the end-user industry and strict government regulation for protecting employees will drive the market for China, Japan and India. Further, Latin America and Middle East & Africa is likely to witness positive growth owing to increasing demand from end-user industries over forecast timeframe. Europe accounts for highest volume consumption with more than 22% of overall market revenue.

Prominent players present in flame resistant fabric market are TOYOBO CO., LTD., LENZING AG, Huntsman International, Evonik Industries., DuPont, Koninklijke Ten Cate nv, Solvay, Milliken & Company, Teijin Aramid B.V. and others.

Cellulose Fiber Market size was over USD 17.5 billion in 2015 and is anticipated to witness gains by a CAGR more than 9.0%. The cellulose fiber industry will be primarily driven by growing global textile and apparel demand encouraged by high disposable income and increasing purchase parity coupled with growing population, regularly changing fashion trend, and enhanced textile quality without any notable rise in the price.

