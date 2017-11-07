Teleste to Deliver On-board Solutions for CAF in Mexico and Ecuador

TURKU, Finland, Nov. 7,2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Teleste Corporation, an international technology group specialised in broadband video and data communication systems and services, has agreed on deliveries of its on-board solutions for CAF, a leading rolling stock manufacturer. The deliveries will include 10 metro units, which CAF will supply to Mexico City in Mexico, and 18 units which will be supplied to the city of Quito in Ecuador. The deal includes options for 30 additional trains. Furthermore, CAF selected Teleste as a partner for its metro train platform.

Teleste's deployment will include passenger information systems (PIS), public address and intercommunication systems as well as TFT LCD displays from our Mitron display family. In addition, the deliveries will include on-board CCTV systems together with security cameras installed in all metro units. The systems will support CAF in providing safe and easy travelling for an extensive number of passengers in these two cities with millions of inhabitants. Their seamless integration ensures that all system components and units work together smoothly and reliably.

"We are delighted to support CAF in providing modern, sustainable travel for passengers in Mexico and Ecuador. Developing attractive urban travelling with high-capacity transit capabilities requires seamless integration and compatibility of all the systems in a vehicle. With their modular structure, our on-board solutions meet the need for high system integration, and ensure flexible adaptation to future service requirements for our customers", shared Pekka Vänni, Director of On-Board Solutions for Teleste.

Our modern on-board technologies are compliant with railway industry standards. The modular structure of our solutions offers rolling stock manufacturers a flexible way to build a system, which meets the project-specific needs and which can be easily updated for changing future requirements. For more information about our offering, please visit www.teleste.com/onboard.

