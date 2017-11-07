

VENLO (dpa-AFX) - Qiagen NV (QGEN) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $75.3 million, or $0.32 per share. This was higher than $69.3 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $364.4 million. This was up from $338.7 million last year.



Qiagen NV earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $75.3 Mln. vs. $69.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.7% -EPS (Q3): $0.32 vs. $0.29 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.32 -Revenue (Q3): $364.4 Mln vs. $338.7 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.6%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.25 - $1.27



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX