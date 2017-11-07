

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's retail sales growth improved for the second straight month in September, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Tuesday.



Retail sales, excluding automobile trade, advanced 7.4 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 6.4 percent gain in August. Sales have been rising since August last year.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco in specialized stores rose 4.9 percent annually in September and those of automotive fuel alone grew by 6.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales increased 0.8 percent in September.



