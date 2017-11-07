

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Most of the financial stability issues that were linked to low interest rates did not materialize and there are hardly any evidence that negative rates are hurting Eurozone banks' profitability, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said Tuesday.



'At euro area level, we currently see no signs of credit-fueled housing bubbles, which are at the root of most serious financial crises,' Draghi said in a speech at the second ECB Forum on Banking Supervision in Frankfurt.



'We have also seen little evidence that negative interest rates are undermining bank profitability, an issue which has caused a lot of concern,' he said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX