GLEN COVE, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/17 -- Prominent attorney Jack Vilella will be honored at the nonprofit MOMMAS House annual gala fundraiser "Thanks for Giving Celebration" to benefit MOMMAS House mother-child residences on Thursday November 9th, 2017 from 6:30-10:30PM at The Carltun in Eisenhower Park. Vilella and his legal network 100 Lawyers Strong will be recognized for their service to the community and ongoing support of MOMMAS House. As a fundraising and awareness-building event, MOMMAS House is looking to raise $100,000 towards the goal of sustaining homes for young mothers and their babies for the coming year.

Honoree Jack Vilella states, "Being able to work closely with so many wonderful and caring friends and neighbors in Glen Cove in support of MOMMAS House has been a great honor. You really discover the character of a community when the people in it can come together for a worthwhile cause. Glen Cove is a special place made so by the people of our city, and I look forward to working with them all again to help make Glen Cove better for everyone."

Through his legal network, 100 Lawyers Strong and the Glen Cove Neighbors community group, Vilella has organized two Christmas toy drives and sponsored Halloween parties for the residents and staff. An attorney, advocate and community organizer, Vilella learned of the organization after hearing the story of one of the former children supported by MOMMAS House and felt obligated to assist a worthy cause in his own hometown of Glen Cove.

"MOMMAS House founder Pat Shea and her team have been an inspiration to me. When I first learned of MOMMAS House in Glen Cove through the amazing story of Isaiah Bird, I knew I had to get involved. Bringing great groups of people together in my hometown as well as through the 100 Lawyers Strong network to help the young families at MOMMAS House is all that more meaningful to me as it has been a way to give back to my community. I hope others will continue to support this important organization and find ways to bring Glen Cove together in the future," continues Vilella.

