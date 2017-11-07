RICHMOND, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/17 -- Shipt, the fastest growing online grocery marketplace, today announced that it will begin delivering groceries to Richmond, Virginia residents on November 16th, 2017. The service will deliver fresh produce, groceries and household items from local Kroger stores, with plans to add additional retailers at a later date. To celebrate the launch, Shipt will offer $50 off an annual membership to those who sign up prior to the launch date.

Founded in 2014, Shipt is committed to simplifying its members' lives by offering a new, convenient grocery shopping experience. Delivering the full selection of consumable and household items from Kroger, Shipt's online marketplace lists products by aisle, features categories such as healthy ingredients and seasonal selections, and also offers inspiration for quick, easy meals.

"This year has been one of tremendous growth for Shipt, and with our expansion into the Richmond area, Shipt will now have a presence in 16 states across the United States," said Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Shipt. "Shipt is dedicated to creating a superior grocery delivery experience in each of our markets, and now Richmond area residents will be able to enjoy the convenience of shopping with Shipt."

At launch, more than 390,000 households in the Richmond metro area will have access to grocery delivery from Shipt:

How it works - Through the Shipt app, members select their grocery items, note any preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window, and pay for their order.

Membership - Annual Shipt memberships are available to new members in Virginia for $99. Prior to the launch, memberships will be available for $49 ($50 off).

Delivery - All members have access to unlimited delivery, free on orders over $35. Orders can be placed as early one hour before delivery.

Sign up - To sign up for Shipt and learn more about the service and availability, visit Shipt.com/Richmond.

Leading up to the launch, Shipt plans to add 250 Richmond area residents to its network of shoppers, who are responsible for ensuring complete, accurate fulfillments of each order. To apply to be a Shipt Shopper, visit Shipt.com and click "Get Paid to Shop."

About Shipt

Shipt, the nation's fastest growing online grocery marketplace, works with leading retailers and local stores to deliver groceries via a community of shoppers and a convenient app. Since its founding in 2014, Shipt has been rapidly expanding and now offers quality, personalized grocery delivery to over 30 million households in more than 70 markets across the country. Shipt offers unlimited grocery deliveries to members for $99 per year. The company currently has offices in Birmingham, AL, and San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

Shipt sources groceries from local Kroger stores; however, the company is not endorsed by or affiliated with Kroger.

