

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The market is again for a broadly grim start on Tuesday, as suggested by the early signs from U.S. Futures Index. The JOLTS report and Consumer Credit Report and Gallup Economic Confidence Index are the major economic announcement for the day. Asian shares closed mostly in the green, while European shares are trading down.



As of 6.30 am ET, the Dow futures were progressing 19 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 0.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 2.50 points.



U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday. The Dow inched up 9.23 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 23,548.42, the Nasdaq rose 22.00 points or 0.3 percent to 6,786.44 and the S&P 500 crept up 3.29 points or 0.1 percent to 2,591.13.



On the corporate sector, Gallup's Economic Confidence Index for October will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The previous level was 4.



Redbook, the weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters and department stores will be published at 8.55 am ET.



The Bureau of Labor Statistics's JOLTS report for September will be released at 10.00 am ET. Economists are looking for consensus of 6.082 million compared to previous month job openings of 6.082 million.



Three-year Treasury Note Auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.



Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will give acceptance remarks at the 'Presentation of the Paul H. Douglas Award for Ethics in Government' in Washington at 3.00 pm ET.



Fed's Consumer Credit report for September will be published at 3.00 pm ET. The consensus is for $17.4 billion, compared to $13.1 billion in August.



In the corporate sector, Porsche Automobil Holding SE reported that its group profit for the first nine months of fiscal 2017 was 2.195 billion euros, 34 percent higher than prior-year period's 1.635 billion euros. According to the company, the group profit for the period was significantly influenced by the profit from the investment accounted for at equity in Volkswagen AG of 2.26 billion euros, compared to 1.69 billion euros last year. Profit before tax amounted to 2.211 billion euros, higher than 1.641 billion euros a year ago.



Japanese automotive giant Toyota Motor Corp. reported that its net income attributable to the company for the second-quarter increased to 458.27 billion yen or 152.87 yen per share from 393.71 billion yen or 128.54 yen per share in the prior year. Operating income was 522.25 billion yen up from 474.64 billion yen last year. Total net revenues for the quarter grew to 7.14 trillion yen from 6.48 trillion yen in the previous year.



Asian stocks finished mostly higher on Tuesday. Chinese shares hit a two-year high. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index gained 25.40 points or 0.75 percent to finish at 3,413.57 while the CSI300 index climbed 0.83 percent to 4,054.25, its highest level since August 2015. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished up 397.54 points or 1.39 percent at 28,994.34.



Japanese shares rose for a fourth straight session to end at their highest level in more than 25 years. The Nikkei average climbed 389.25 points or 1.73 percent to 22,937.60, its highest level since Jan. 9, 1992. The broader Topix index closed 1.15 percent higher at 1,813.29.



Australian shares rallied sharply to finish near 10-year high, with mining and energy stocks leading the surge after Brent crude and iron ore prices surged overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose as much as 60.50 points or 1.02 percent to 6,014.30, marking its biggest intra-day gain in more than a month. The broader All Ordinaries index also gained 1 percent to end at 6,087.40.



European shares are trading mostly down. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is down 1.90 points or 0.03 percent, the German DAX is gaining 8.37 points or 0.07 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is slipping 12.93 points or 0.17 percent and the Swiss Market Index is declining 30.42 points or 0.33 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.11 percent.



