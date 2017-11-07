Continuous Diagnostics Platform to Maximize Uptime of Mechanical Equipment

Augury, an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technology company, today announced Augury Halo, a continuous diagnostics platform for industrial and commercial facilities. This cloud-based diagnostics solution monitors mechanical equipment and predicts failures before they happen. The system's ability to provide actionable insights from machine data leads to increased equipment life, improved machine reliability and more efficient operations. Augury Halo is already deployed at several Fortune 500 companies, providing actionable insights into their production machines.

With the rise of connected sensors and artificial intelligence, facilities are able to mitigate downtime, lower maintenance costs and maximize energy usage to reduce environmental impact. Augury Halo provides continuous, automated analysis of equipment performance to avoid catastrophic equipment failures.

"The Industrial IoT is changing the way the industry makes informed decisions based on real-time data," said Saar Yoskovitz, CEO of Augury. "Halo shortens the time to action from the earliest signs of malfunction to remediation."

Augury Halo uses vibration, ultrasound and other types of sensing technologies to detect equipment malfunctions and provide detailed, actionable recommendations for maintaining the health status of any machine. The algorithms use vast amounts of collected data from a variety of different machines to build a model of how malfunctioning equipment behaves. With collected data from over 40,000 machines, Augury's malfunction dictionary continues to expand at an exponential rate.

Unlocking the Power of Predictive Maintenance

Augury Halo empowers businesses to run continuous diagnostics on mechanical equipment. The platform requires minimal training for usage and facility operation teams benefit from:

Always on and always listening smart sensors constantly collecting and analyzing data of critical assets.

Machine learning algorithms that process the data sent via cellular or wifi connection to Augury's secure cloud, providing powerful insights into machine health.

Instant alerts and reports sent in the event a malfunction is detected.

Reports providing an in-depth view of machine health, developing issues, and suggested maintenance practices.

"For facilities, moving from reactive to predictive has traditionally been a cumbersome process that required a lot of investment and know-how," said Artem Kroupenev, VP Product at Augury. With Halo, the transition is fast and painless, which enables facilities of any size to embrace the next generation of maintenance technologies and unlock the full advantages of PdM."

Augury will run live demonstrations of their diagnostics platform at the upcoming International Machine Vibration Analysis and Condition Monitoring Conference (IMVAC) as well as at the International Maintenance Conference (IMC) later this year.

Augury Halo is available for purchase. To learn more, please visit www.augury.com

About Augury

Augury is bringing predictive maintenance technology to new markets. The technology combines two key shifts in the industry: artificial intelligence and the Industrial Internet of Things. The intersection of these trends allows Augury to provide machines with a mechanical nervous system and the awareness to optimize their own health, thereby accelerating human productivity and safety. To learn more about Augury, visit www.augury.com or follow on Twitter @augurysys.

Connect with Augury

Follow @augurysys on Twitter

Like @augurysys on Facebook

Connect with Augury on LinkedIn

Read the Augury blog

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171107005120/en/

Contacts:

Treble

Michael Kellner, 512-960-8222

augury@treblepr.com