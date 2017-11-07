"Corporate China 2.0: The Great Shakeup" by Liu Qiao, dean of Guanghua School of Management, Peking University

"Corporate China 2.0" is a candid book that analyzes China's economic success and explains why great firms are vital for its future.

Franklin Allen, professor at Wharton, says "This terrific book takes a corporate finance approach to solving China's growth problems. I highly recommend it to all those interested in the Chinese economy and financial system."

BEIJING, Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- "Corporate China 2.0" is a candid book that analyzes China's economic success and explains why great firms are vital for its future. Drawn from Dr. LIU's research on corporate finance and the Chinese economy, he maintains that the sheer size of Chinese firms' wealth is not sufficient to secure the future. Rather, the rise of great firms - those with sustainable, high return on invested capital (ROIC) - will lay the foundation for China's successful economic transformation. Dr. LIU maintains that "big" firms mean little for corporate China, especially in the context of China's transition from an investment-led economy to an efficiency-driven one.

The book addresses critical questions surrounding this transformation and the future of China:

How can corporate China transform from "big" to "brilliant"?

transform from "big" to "brilliant"? What institutional changes should occur to promote entrepreneurship and foster great firms?

What qualities do great Chinese firms (i.e. Huawei, Alibaba and Xiaomi) possess?

The book discusses the internal and external impediments that have led to lack of great companies in China. It also suggests institutional conditions that can foster the rise of great Chinese companies, including reversing the government's obsession with GDP, reforming the financial system, and promoting entrepreneurship.

Policy makers, investors, corporate executives, MBA students and scholars will appreciate the numerous case studies that are included in the book. They illustrate the endeavors made by Chinese entrepreneurs at the grassroots level and highlight what makes a successful Chinese company.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Dr. Qiao LIU is the Dean and a Professor of Finance at the Peking University, Guanghua School of Management. Dr. LIU has spent over 15 years conducting cutting-edge research on Asian financial markets in three core areas: corporate China, China's financial system, and local government debt.

