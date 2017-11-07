eQ PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 7 November 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Staffan Jåfs
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: eQ Oyj
LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68_20171106132227_3
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2017-11-03
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009009617
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 41 Unit price: 8.28 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 41 Volume weighted average price: 8.28 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2017-11-06
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009009617
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 828 Unit price: 8.2 EUR
(2): Volume: 344 Unit price: 8.2 EUR
(3): Volume: 344 Unit price: 8.2 EUR
(4): Volume: 344 Unit price: 8.2 EUR
(5): Volume: 344 Unit price: 8.2 EUR
(6): Volume: 50 Unit price: 8.2 EUR
(7): Volume: 118 Unit price: 8.2 EUR
(8): Volume: 25 Unit price: 8.2 EUR
(9): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 8.23 EUR
(10): Volume: 193 Unit price: 8.23 EUR
(11): Volume: 50 Unit price: 8.23 EUR
(12): Volume: 500 Unit price: 8.25 EUR
(13): Volume: 1,200 Unit price: 8.25 EUR
(14): Volume: 50 Unit price: 8.25 EUR
(15): Volume: 600 Unit price: 8.25 EUR
(16): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 8.25 EUR
(17): Volume: 30 Unit price: 8.25 EUR
(18): Volume: 250 Unit price: 8.25 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(18): Volume: 7,270 Volume weighted average price: 8.23009 EUR
eQ Plc Janne Larma, CEO
Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi
