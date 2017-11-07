eQ PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 7 November 2017 at 2:00 p.m.





Person subject to the notification requirement



Name: Staffan Jåfs



Position: Other senior manager



Issuer: eQ Oyj



LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION



Reference number: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68_20171106132227_3



____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2017-11-03



Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)



Instrument type: SHARE



ISIN: FI0009009617



Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL





Transaction details



(1): Volume: 41 Unit price: 8.28 EUR



Aggregated transactions



(1): Volume: 41 Volume weighted average price: 8.28 EUR



____________________________________________





Transaction date: 2017-11-06



Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)



Instrument type: SHARE



ISIN: FI0009009617



Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL





Transaction details



(1): Volume: 828 Unit price: 8.2 EUR



(2): Volume: 344 Unit price: 8.2 EUR



(3): Volume: 344 Unit price: 8.2 EUR



(4): Volume: 344 Unit price: 8.2 EUR



(5): Volume: 344 Unit price: 8.2 EUR



(6): Volume: 50 Unit price: 8.2 EUR



(7): Volume: 118 Unit price: 8.2 EUR



(8): Volume: 25 Unit price: 8.2 EUR



(9): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 8.23 EUR



(10): Volume: 193 Unit price: 8.23 EUR



(11): Volume: 50 Unit price: 8.23 EUR



(12): Volume: 500 Unit price: 8.25 EUR



(13): Volume: 1,200 Unit price: 8.25 EUR



(14): Volume: 50 Unit price: 8.25 EUR



(15): Volume: 600 Unit price: 8.25 EUR



(16): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 8.25 EUR



(17): Volume: 30 Unit price: 8.25 EUR



(18): Volume: 250 Unit price: 8.25 EUR



Aggregated transactions



(18): Volume: 7,270 Volume weighted average price: 8.23009 EUR





eQ Plc Janne Larma, CEO



