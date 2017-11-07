Facing a 7% increase in the electricity demand per annum, Jordan cannot afford to sit on the sidelines of global solar boom, and is now getting ready to welcome another large-scale solar PV project, whose shares have been split between three major companies.Nebras Power, the Doha-based state-owned company, announced that it has entered a shareholder agreement to develop a 52 MW solar PV plant in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, alongside U.S. power group AES and Japanese industrial and energy giant Mitsui & Co.The Qatari company has acquired a 24% stake in the solar PV project located at Al Manakher, 25km east of the capital city of Jordan, Amman, which will be built, owned and operated by the three partner companies. Earlier ...

