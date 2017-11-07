Data-Driven Approach Delivers Massive Operational Savings Opportunities to P&C Carriers

Understory, the weather network and analytics company, today announced it will present at DIA Munich 2017. The presentation, delivered by Alexander Kubicek, CEO, and Eric Hewitt, Director of IT, will showcase how the Understory solution creates opportunities for massive operational savings for Property Casualty (P&C insurance carriers.

By building next-generation weather station networks, Understory's able to generate detailed, informative damage profiles per household based on hyperlocalized weather analysis. Understory's data enables insurance adjusters to accurately correlate storm severity and type of property damage, ensuring the veracity of claims.

"We are thrilled to present Understory's solution at DIA Munich to expand our global reach and provide this unique data and value to European carriers," said Kubicek. "As weather-related events become less predictable, insurance companies need a data-driven solution to optimize savings and help assess the impact of severe weather to efficiently process claims-and Understory does just that."

WHAT: Understory to deliver 'show and tell' presentation showcasing their weather analytics and platform to P&C carriers WHO: Alexander Kubicek, CEO

Eric Hewitt, Director of IT WHEN: November 15, 2017

Session 1

9:30-10:45 a.m. Central European Time WHERE: DIA Munich 2017

EISBACH STUDIOS

Grasbrunner Straße 20

81677 München, Germany

About Understory

Understory analyzes and processes the data it collects to create real-time datasets, views, and actionable information from historical, current, and forecasted weather events to provide better insight and early detection of risks. Understory's composite of granular weather data has applications across a variety of markets, including broadcasting, agriculture, forecasting, and risk mitigation. For more information, visit www.understoryweather.com.

Contacts:

Treble for Understory

Michael Kellner, 415-404-9900

understory@treblepr.com