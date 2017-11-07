Have you ever driven uphill in bumper-to-bumper traffic? Every time you ease off the brake, the car rolls back. Then you push the accelerator, and it moves...back to the same place.
Ethereum is stuck in a similar position based on recent price trends. A dip, followed by a rise, followed by a dip, followed by a rise, and on and on it goes...
This pattern has kept Ethereum locked around the $300.00 level, which is prompting investors to ask the question: How long will this nightmare last?
The Answer: Probably till the Bitcoin hard.
