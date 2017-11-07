

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dean Foods Co (DF) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company said its profit declined to $18.33 million, or $0.20 per share. This was down from $33.43 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $1.94 billion. This was down from $1.96 billion last year.



Dean Foods Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $18.33 Mln. vs. $33.43 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -45.2% -EPS (Q3): $0.20 vs. $0.37 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -45.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.22 -Revenue (Q3): $1.94 Bln vs. $1.96 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.0%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.80 - $0.90



