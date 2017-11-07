Genesys Sees Adoption Uptick as Nearly 250 Companies Worldwide Ditch Legacy Contact Centre Solutions

Companies of all sizes abandon legacy systems from Avaya, Cisco and other vendors to achieve digital transformation with the Genesys Customer Experience Platform

FRIMLEY, England, Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Genesys(http://www.genesys.com/uk), the global leader in omnichannel customer experience and contact centre solutions, today announced nearly 250 companies in 2017 are replacing legacy contact centre systems from Avaya, Cisco and others for the Genesys Customer Experience Platform.

Leading global brands from all market segments and verticals have selected Genesys to help them meet today's customer demand for efficient, hyper-personalised service across every channel, day and night. The companies now turning to Genesys include: Fraser Health, Lufthansa, Pentafon, Rapid Financial Solutions, Transat and many more, including a multinational beverage corporation, a U.S.-based consumer banking giant, and a financial services company for the automotive industry. Since the beginning of the year, 60 percent of these migrations have been Avaya replacements, while the remaining 40 percent are from a combination of legacy providers.

This fast growth in legacy migrations is the result of increased demand from customers for omnichannel solutions and recent shifts in the industry landscape. According to Gartner, "The market for contact centre infrastructure (CCI) is mature, yet still evolving. Application leaders responsible for contact centres and customer service are increasingly looking to replace traditional premises-based telephony-only 'call centres' or multichannel 'contact centres' based on siloed communication channels with newer, more tightly integrated systems that can support persistent seamless contextual transition between engagement channels - often referred to as 'omnichannel engagement.'" 1

"Organisations are increasingly turning to us for our expertise and proven solutions for digitally-connected omnichannel customer experience," said Tom Eggemeier, president of Genesys. "As the only company recognised as a leader in both on-premises2 and cloud3 Gartner Contact Centre Magic Quadrants, we are uniquely up for the challenge. Genesys is well-positioned to help make interactions between consumers and businesses the most seamless, frictionless experiences yet."

Genesys solutions enable true and complete omnichannel capabilities to connect the entire customer journey from marketing to sales to service. In addition, Genesys provides a seamless migration path from on-premises to the cloud for organisations looking to modernise and expand their contact centre capabilities with a scalable, agile and secure cloud-based solution. Legacy migrations this year have spanned all Genesys platform offerings, both on-premises and cloud, including Genesys PureCloud', PureConnect' and PureEngage'. These migrations range in size with 40 percent consisting of between 500 to 5,000 seats.

Nearly 45 percent of the wins have started and closed this year, resulting in a significantly shortened sales cycle for Genesys. The sales cycles for its enterprise/commercial offerings, PureEngage and PureConnect, have reduced from an average of 18 months to just six.

"The changing contact centre landscape forces organisations to think strategically about the technology they need to support today's customer," commented Mary Wardley, program vice president, IDC. "The approach Genesys is taking goes beyond a rip-and-replace mentality. Instead, the company is focused on a higher order mission: empowering organisations to leverage cutting-edge technology to become customer experience leaders themselves."

Genesys has accomplished this impressive market traction in replacing legacy systems through its innovative PureBridge methodology, which works to educate companies on the importance of migrating to a next-generation customer experience offering and introduces the steps with an "All-in-One, but Not All at Once" approach. The program's benefits and success stories will be presented on Nov. 15-16 in a free 60-minute webinar, How a Contact Centre Modernisation Strategy Bridges Troubled Waters of Legacy Systems, featuring Melanie Turek, vice president of research at Frost & Sullivan.

The PureBridge program offers multiple assessment tools for businesses and individuals. For example, over 600 people have completed a CX maturity assessment since its launch in late July. In addition, over 12,000 people have already tested their customer experience expertise with a quiz assessing their understanding of today's consumers expectations for customer service. Lastly, more than 1,200 people have also completed a free CX Professional Accreditation Course which provides business and technical users online training designed to help them lead a seamless transition to a new solution.

Businesses can also benefit with customised workshops led by Genesys to help them create their migration roadmap and flexible professional services packages specifically designed for enterprise, commercial and mid-market sectors to ensure a smooth, efficient process.

1 Gartner "Hype Cycle for Contact Centre Infrastructure" by Drew Kraus. July 28, 2017.

2 Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Contact Centre as a Service, North America" by Drew Kraus, Steve Blood, Daniel O'Connell, October XX, 2017.

3 Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Contact Centre Infrastructure, Worldwide," Drew Kraus, Steve Blood, May 16, 2017.

About Genesys

Genesyspowers more than 25 billion of the world's best customer experiences each year. Our success comes from connecting employee and customer conversations on any channel, every day. Over 10,000 companies in more than 100 countries trust our #1 customer experience platform to drive great business outcomes and create lasting relationships. Combining the best of technology and human ingenuity, we build solutions that mirror natural communication and work the way you think. Our industry-leading solutions foster true omnichannel engagement because they perform equally well across channels, on-premise and in the cloud. Experience communication as it should be: fluid, instinctive and profoundly empowering. Visit genesys.com /uk on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and the Genesys blog.

Contacts:

Sonia Navarrete

H+K Strategies for Genesys

genesysukteam@hkstrategies.com

+44 207 413 34 39

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/598083/Geneys_RGB_Logo.jpg