Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: JetBlue's Revenue Grew 5%

Earnings Reviewed

JetBlue reported third-quarter operating revenues of $1.81 billion compared to revenues of $1.73 billion in Q3 2016. The Company's revenue was marginally shy of analysts' expectations of $1.83 billion.

For Q3 2017, JetBlue's operating expenses increased 9.1% to $1.50 billion. The Company's interest expense for the reported quarter declined 18.5% to $23 million, as JetBlue continued to reduce its debt. JetBlue's operating expense per available seat mile (CASM) for Q3 2017 increased 5.2% y-o-y to $0.1050. Excluding fuel, the Company's reported quarter CASM increased 2.7% to $0.807.

JetBlue's operating income for Q3 2017 totaled $310 million, down 12.4% compared to Q3 2016 operating income of $354 million. The Company posted pre-tax income of $293 million, down 11.2% on a y-o-y basis.

JetBlue reported net income of $179 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for Q3 2017 compared to Q3 2016 net income of $199 million, or $0.58 per diluted share. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.53 per share.

Operating Results

During Q3 2017, JetBlue's revenue passenger miles increased 2.3% to 12.2 billion compared to 11.91 billion in Q3 2016, on a capacity increase of 3.7%, resulting in the reported quarter load factor of 85.1%, a 1.2-point decrease compared to the year-ago same period load factor of 86.3%.

JetBlue's yield per passenger mile in Q3 2017 was $0.1332 cents, up 1.0% compared to Q3 2016 yield per passenger mile of $0.1320. The Company's passenger revenue per available seat mile (PRASM) for the reported quarter decreased 0.4% to $0.1134 on y-o-y basis, while operating revenue per available seat mile (RASM) gained 0.9% compared to the year-ago corresponding period to $0.1267.

Fuel Expense and Hedging

In Q3 2017 JetBlue had hedges in place for approximately 10% of its fuel consumption. The Company's realized fuel price in the reported quarter was $1.69 per gallon, a 14.6% increase versus Q3 2016 realized fuel price of $1.48.

JetBlue stated that it has hedged approximately 10% of its Q4 2017 fuel consumption using jet fuel swaps. Based on the fuel curve as of October 13, 2017, JetBlue expects an average price per gallon of fuel, including the impact of hedges and fuel taxes, of $1.83 in Q4 2017.

Liquidity and Cash Flow

JetBlue ended Q3 2017 with approximately $814 million in unrestricted cash and short-term investments or about 12% of trailing-twelve-month revenue. In addition, JetBlue maintained approximately $625 million in undrawn lines of credit.

During Q3 2017, JetBlue repaid $53 million in regularly scheduled debt and capital lease obligations. JetBlue anticipates paying approximately $57 million in regularly scheduled debt and capital lease obligations in Q4 2017 and approximately $194 million for FY17. In the reported quarter, JetBlue completed a $130 million accelerated share repurchase program and has completed $380 million in share repurchases to date in 2017.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Outlook

For Q4 2017, JetBlue is expecting capacity to increase between 4.5% and 5.5% y-o-y. For FY17, JetBlue expects capacity to increase between 4.0% and 5.0%. The Company's RASM growth is expected to range between negative 3.0% and 0.0% for the upcoming quarter.

JetBlue's CASM excluding fuel is expected to grow between 5.0% and 7.0% for Q4 2017. For the full year 2017, JetBlue expects y-o-y CASM, excluding fuel, to grow between 4.0% and 5.0%.

Stock Performance

On Monday, November 06, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $19.32, marginally up 0.68% from its previous closing price of $19.19. A total volume of 4.19 million shares have exchanged hands. JetBlue Airways' stock price surged 13.58% in the previous twelve months. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 9.85. At Monday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $6.30 billion.

