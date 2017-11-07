CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/17 -- Quorum Information Technologies (Quorum) (TSX VENTURE: QIS) announced today that it has completed integration and successfully piloted a new Internet Lead Management system that is tightly integrated with Quorum's flagship Dealership Management System (DMS), XSELLERATOR. The new with functionality leverages technology from AutoTextDriver and is immediately available to all dealerships in Canada that use Quorum's DMS.

QLeads allows car dealerships to connect with customers faster via chat, text and email (an advanced package also includes call support and recording). Dealers can plug into all of their online lead sources (Kijiji, AutoTrader, some manufacturers, etc.), and gain insight into where their advertising money is best spent. With QLeads, sales staff can answer leads straight from their cell or desktop without logging into any 3rd party software. The leads are passed seamlessly to XSELLERATOR's showroom area once they become qualified prospects. Through QLeads, dealerships will connect with customers quicker and increase traffic in their stores.

Dan Ichelson, Quorum's Vice President - Product and Operations stated, "The new Internet Lead Management system is an exciting part of Quorum's vision to leverage the 'best-of-the-best' technology and tightly integrate it to form a single business process flow for dealerships. XSELLERATOR is at the center, and provides the 'glue' that holds it together. With our technology partners, we can show a compelling picture of how a vehicle consumer starts on the web, is managed as a qualified prospect using XSELLERATOR's sales CRM functionality, then is quoted through the industry-leading Autovance Desk system, sold a vehicle and, finally, becomes a retention prospect within the CRM system."

"The integration that we built with these select partners is well beyond traditional data passing between two disparate systems. These components actually talk to each other in real time and access the same sets of data. That is true integration," Ichelson added.

Mark Allen, Quorum's Vice President - Sales, Marketing and Services explained, "Not only do we have the full business process and integration that Dan mentioned, but we are able to bundle and sell the full suite of functionality to our DMS customers, without the need for them to work with a third party. Quorum will install, train and support the end-to-end system as well. And, the best part is that we are bringing this total package to our dealers at far less cost than they would have to spend if they went to independent system providers themselves."

For more information on the new functionality, please contact our Customer Solutions department at 877-770-0036, extension 520 or CustomerSolutions@QuorumDMS.com.

About Quorum

Quorum is a North American company focused on developing, marketing, implementing and supporting its automotive dealership and customer management system, XSELLERATOR. Quorum offers the system to franchised, independent and some non-automotive dealerships in Canada and the United States. XSELLERATOR automates, integrates and streamlines every process across departments in a dealership. The system includes tools designed to maximize revenue opportunities for dealerships such as Customer Relationship Management and service inspection and quoting processes. Quorum is a Microsoft partner and XSELLERATOR is developed with modern mobile-enabled technology. Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol QIS and in 2016 was selected to the TSX Venture 50®, an annual ranking of the strongest performing companies on the TSX Venture Exchange. For additional information please go to www.QuorumDMS.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed this release and neither accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Quorum Information Technologies

Mark Allen

403-777-0036

AllenM@QuorumDMS.com



