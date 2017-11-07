Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-11-07 13:15 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided on October 5, 2017 to refuse admission to trading of AS Medical Pharmacy Group B-shares on MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS. Respective decision is available here: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=804154&mes sageId=1009605



AS Medical Pharmacy Group has submitted an appeal to the Arbitration Court of Tallinn Stock Exchange on November 3, 2017, with the claims as follows:



1. Deem the refusal decision adopted on October 5, 2017 by Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn to be unlawful; 2. Recognize that AS Medical Pharmacy Group B-shares are applicable to be admitted to trading on multilateral trading facility First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn and to force Nasdaq Tallinn AS to admit AS Medical Pharmacy Group B-shares to trading on multilateral trading facility First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS; 3. Leave procedural expenses to be paid by Nasdaq Tallinn.



Nasdaq Tallinn will announce the decision of Arbitration Court in a separate market announcement as soon as possible.



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.