PANDORA hereby reports transactions in shares by executive employees and closely related parties in the PANDORA share.



Anders Colding Friis, CEO at PANDORA, has today bought 875 shares at a total price of DKK 500,150 in PANDORA, and now owns a total of 18,845 shares.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Anders Colding Friis -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status CEO in PANDORA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name PANDORA A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI 5299007OWYZ6I1E46843 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Shares instrument ISIN DK0060252690 Identification code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 875 shares - Volume(s) Price: DKK 500,150 - Price(s) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 7 November 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



