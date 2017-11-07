

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $504 million, or $0.78 per share. This was up from $438 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 13.0% to $4.44 billion. This was up from $3.93 billion last year.



Emerson Electric Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $504 Mln. vs. $438 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.78 vs. $0.68 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.7% -Revenue (Q4): $4.44 Bln vs. $3.93 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 13.0%



