Perú Investment Roadshow in London as Growth Boosts Confidence

LONDON, November 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

With expected annual growth of over 4% and renewed investor confidence, Perú successfully finalized their Roadshow in London

inPerú, a Peruvian non-profit authority dedicated to the promotion of foreign investment in Perú, concluded a highly successful European investment roadshow in London by opening the London Stock Exchange. Conferences and meetings were held in both Banker & McKenzie as well as Eversheds Sunderland, where private investors met with the delegation from inPerú, which was supported by the Peruvian Embassy in London.

The delegation included the Minister of mining and energy, Ms. Cayetana Aljovin, the Minister of transportation and communication, Mr. Bruno Giuffra, as well as the President of the Peruvian central bank, Mr. Julio Velarde, and the CEO of the Lima stock exchange, Francis Stenning. On economic matters, Mr. Julio Velarde, President of the Central Bank, presented the country's latest portfolio of data sets, demonstrating the constant, steady growth of the Peruvian economy. These figures were backed up by growth increases in sectors such as energy, mining, gas, transport, water and sanitation, and telecommunications. He also explained that the current inflation rates will sit at around 2%, according to their estimates.

The London Roadshow event was inaugurated at the residence of the new ambassador to London, Ms. Susana María de la Puente Wiese, ex JP morgan banker and one of Latin Americas' most influential women according to Forbes, who topped off her first day in office with a warm introduction of the Peruvian Ministers and Governor. She also highlighted the outstanding diplomatic relations between the two countries and the fact that the UK is showing great signs of continued trade and relations with Perú.

"Perú has been in business with the UK for a long time now and, with my new diplomatic responsibility, I am determined to speed up the access of British investors to the Peruvian economy,"- Susana de la Puente Wiese, UK Ambassador of Perú.