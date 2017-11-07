Orthoexecutive and Crowther Ballantyne Associates Merge to Provide Enhanced Specialist Executive Search and Recruitment Service

READING, England, November 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

From 1st November 2017, Matt Woods and Gavin Crowther will be merging their well-established executive search businesses resulting in an enhanced executive search and recruitment solution for their clients.

The collaboration brings together 33 years' experience in executive search, and 18 years' experience in the medical device industry in sales and marketing functions.

"This collaboration makes sense for our clients as it will immediately add resource and experience to search projects, due to our extensive collective networks in orthopaedics and spine.

This will mean more efficient candidate identification and placement - with obvious benefits for our clients," commented Matt Woods.

Founded in 1999 (CBA) and 2009 (Orthoexecutive), this merger gives our existing clients the continuity that they need in recruitment projects, with the benefit to greater access to highly experienced search professionals all who have a background in the medical device industry.

Both companies are highly regarded with an outstanding industry reputation.

"Orthoexecutive and Crowther Ballantyne share a similar business ethos and stand out from other recruitment companies because of this; this is a logical step in providing our clients with an even better service than they have come to expect," added Gavin Crowther.

Gavin Crowther will continue to be based out of his office in the North of England, with Matt Woods and Fiona Walters continuing to work in the South. Over the last few months, Matt and Gavin have been working together to ensure that this business transition is seamless.

