Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Alnylam Shares Positive Preliminary Results from Ongoing Phase-1/2 Study of Lumasiran in Patients with Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1

About Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 (PH1)

PH1 is an inborn error of metabolism. It is basically an autosomal recessive disorder of glyoxylate metabolism, where hepatic detoxification of glyoxylate is impaired due to mutation of the AGXT gene, which encodes the liver peroxisomal alanine-glyoxylate aminotransferase (AGT) enzyme, resulting in unnecessary oxalate production.

Due to the production of excessive PH1, there is a deposition of calcium oxalate crystals in the kidneys and urinary tract. This can lead to the formation of recurrent kidney stones or nephrocalcinosis. Consequently, the combination of tubular toxicity from oxalate, calcium oxalate deposition in the kidneys, and urinary obstruction by calcium oxalate stones leads to renal damage. It has been observed that nearly 50% of patients have kidney failures by the age of 15, and around 80% get end-stage renal disease by the age of 30.

Presently, there are very limited treatment options for this disease, which include frequent renal dialysis or combined liver/kidney transplant.

Treatment of PH1 with Lumasiran

Lumasiran was previously known as ALN-GO1. It is an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting glycolate oxidase (GO) for the treatment of PH1. This drug is intended to lower the hepatic levels of the GO enzyme, which in turn reduces the substrate necessary for oxalate production. This directly contributes to the pathophysiology of PH1. As of now, Lumasiran has received both US and EU Orphan Drug Designations. However, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any other health authority has not yet evaluated its safety and efficacy.

About Lumasiran Phase-1/2 Study

The Phase-1/2 trial of Lumasiran is a randomized, single-blind, placebo-controlled study that is being conducted in two parts.

Of this, Part A, which is now complete, was a single-dose study that enrolled 32 healthy adult volunteers in four single ascending dose cohorts (N=8 per cohort, randomized 3:1 drug: placebo). In the Part A study, subjects received Lumasiran at dose ranges of 0.3 mg/kg to 6 mg/kg.

Data from the Part A study validated that a single dose of Lumasiran was normally well tolerated in healthy adult volunteers with dose-dependent elevations in plasma and urine glycolate, demonstrating preliminary human proof of concept.

The Part B study is a multi-dose study, which has been specifically designed to enroll around 24 patients with PH1. For this study, patients with relatively preserved renal function were enrolled to allow for measurement of urinary oxalate excretion as a marker for hepatic oxalate production.

The main purpose of the Part B study is to assess the safety and tolerability of single and multiple subcutaneous doses of Lumasiran. On the other hand, the secondary objectives include the evaluation of pharmacokinetics and clinical activity of Lumasiran, measured by its effects on plasma glycolate in normal healthy volunteers and urinary oxalate levels in patients with PH1.

Results for the Phase-1/2 Study

According to preliminary results, three patients in the first cohort, who received monthly subcutaneous doses of Lumasiran at 1 mg/kg for three months, experienced greater than 50% decreases in urinary oxalate excretion relative to baseline compared to one patient receiving placebo.

The placebo patient in the first cohort was given Lumasiran at 1 mg/kg monthly for three months, and this patient noted a comparable decrease in urinary oxalate.

The mean maximal reduction in urinary oxalate for all four patients in this initial low dose cohort was 66%, while all patients achieved urinary oxalate levels at or near the normal range.

In fact, Lumasiran lowered urinary oxalate excretion below 1.1 mmol/24hrs/1.73m2, a threshold related to the reduced progression to end-stage renal disease in clinical studies, in all patients with baseline excretion >= 1.6 mmol/24hrs/1.73m2.

On the other hand, patients in the second cohort are receiving monthly doses of Lumasiran at 3 mg/kg or placebo for three months. This cohort is ongoing and remains blinded.

The aggregate data from Cohort 2 demonstrated a mean reduction of 47% in urinary oxalate output relative to baseline after the first of three doses. These initial results validate the proposition that GO inhibition has the potential to reduce and possibly normalize levels of hepatic oxalate production. This can then halt the progression of the PH1 disease.

No Drug-Related Serious Adverse Effects Noted

An important point to note is that there were no drug-related serious adverse events (SAEs) or discontinuations from the study. Patients in the first cohort were monitored for around seven months after receiving their first dose of Lumasiran and it was found that the drug was generally well tolerated. The only drug-related adverse event (AE) reported was a mild and transient injection site reaction.

Lumasiran Could be a Game Changing Treatment Option for People with PH1

Prof. Georges Deschênes, M.D., Ph.D., at Hospital Robert-Debré, stated that he believes Lumasiran has the potential to be a paradigm-shifting approach in the treatment of patients with PH1, which is a severely debilitating and ultra-rare orphan disease that starts from childhood. As of now, the only standard of care for this disease is intensive dialysis and, eventually, a combined liver/kidney transplant, as there are no approved medical interventions currently.

Working Towards Phase-3 Clinical Studies

Pushkal Garg, M.D. and Chief Medical Officer at Alnylam, shared that the encouraging results from the Part B of the Phase-1/2 study validate Anlylam's approach of targeting GO, a key liver enzyme in the pathway leading to excessive oxalate output in patients with PH1. These results offer hope that Lumasiran could be a potential treatment option for patients afflicted by this debilitating disease.

Looking ahead, the Company now intends to discuss the data with regulators and advance Lumasiran towards Phase-3 clinical studies, to study patients with more severe manifestations of PH1, such as systemic oxalosis and renal failure.

Last Close Stock Review

At the closing bell, on Monday, November 06, 2017, Alnylam Pharma's stock slipped 1.41%, ending the trading session at $130.50. A total volume of 1.10 million shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price skyrocketed 60.24% in the last three months, 141.58% in the past six months, and 286.67% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock soared 248.56% since the start of the year. The stock currently has a market cap of $12.08 billion.

