

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's central bank decided to leave its key interest rate unchanged at a record low, on Tuesday, but reduced the corridor between its deposit and lending rates.



The National Bank of Romania kept its key policy rate at 1.75 percent.



The overnight deposit rate was raised by 25 basis point to 0.75 percent from 0.50 percent and the lending rate was lowered to 2.75 percent from 3.00 percent.



The bank narrowed the corridor of interest rates on its standing facilities around the policy rate to ±1.00 percentage points from ±1.25 percentage points.



Liam Carson, an economist at Capital Economics said inflation is set to breach the central bank's 2.5 percent target before the end of this year and remain above target throughout 2018.



The economist expects the first hike to the policy rate to come at the next meeting in January, before being raised to 3.50 percent by the end of 2018.



Policymakers also decided to ensure firm liquidity management in the banking system and to maintain the existing level of minimum reserve requirement ratios on both leu- and foreign currency-denominated liabilities of credit institutions.



