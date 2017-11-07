

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Emerson Electric (EMR) Tuesday said it expects fiscal 2018 reported net earnings per share to be $2.66 to $2.86 and adjusted net earnings per share to be $2.75 to $2.95.



On average, 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $2.92 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



In 2017, earnings per share were $2.35, earnings per share from continuing operations were $2.54 and adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations were $2.64.



Total Emerson net sales are expected to be up 8 to 10 percent, with underlying sales up 4 to 6 percent excluding a 4 percent impact from acquisitions, divestitures and currency translation.



In fiscal 2017, the company's net sales were $15.26 billion.



In fiscal 2018, the company expects oil and gas prices to remain stable in a range favorable for energy related markets, while growth in air conditioning, refrigeration and global construction markets is expected to continue.



Automation Solutions net sales are expected to be up 14 to 16 percent, with underlying sales up 5 to 7 percent excluding an impact from acquisitions and currency translation of 9 percent.



Commercial & Residential Solutions net sales are expected to be down 1 percent to up 1 percent and underlying sales are expected to be up 3 to 5 percent excluding the impact of the ClosetMaid divestiture and currency translation of 4 percent.



Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Farr said, 'Market conditions began trending favorably for Emerson in the second half of 2017, and we expect 2018 to continue that trajectory.'



